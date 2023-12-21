West Ham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham welcome Manchester United to London Stadium on Saturday with both teams aiming to build on positive results last time out in the Premier League.

The Hammers were brilliant on the counter as they beat Wolves 3-0 at home last weekend with the silky Lucas Paqueta grabbing a hat trick of assists as Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen were on the scoresheet. David Moyes’ side have shown how dangerous they can be on the counter and from set pieces and with a Europa League last 16 spot secured they can now kick on and push for a top six finish this season. Even though they’re yet to hit top form, West Ham go into this game just one point behind Manchester United.

As for United they weren’t at all swashbuckling at Liverpool in their 0-0 draw last weekend but it was a step in the right direction for Erik ten Hag’s injury-hit side. A resolute defensive display saw them create a few chances on the counter and ETH will look to use that solid performance as a starting point to get United back on track as they hope to become more consistent. Having Bruno Fernandes back will be a boost and should help them create more chances but with United it’s all about balance and trying not to make big defensive errors, with the latter severely hampering their progress this season.

West Ham focus, team news

The only player the Hammers are missing is Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen has been doing a fine job standing in for him. Moyes will keep shuffling his pack and will be wary of his players running out of steam given their Europa League, League Cup and Premier League exploits in recent weeks. West Ham are at their best when counter-attacking and letting Paqueta, Kudus and Bowen run riot, while the more set-pieces they get the better with James Ward-Prowse creating so many chances for a team who are renowned for being dangerous from dead-ball situations. Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet are struggling with illness for West Ham.

Manchester United focus, team news

Erik ten Hag has a multitude of injury issues to deal with but he found the solidity he needed last weekend at Liverpool and will be hoping for a similarly robust display. Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans were excellent in their first appearance together at center back, while Luke Shaw’s return to fitness adds experience and drive from left back. Kobbie Mainoo is a revelation and he may start in midfield with Bruno Fernandes likely to come back in and Scott McTominay should revert to a slightly deeper position. Up top it will be intriguing to see if Rasmus Hojlund starts again as he continues to search for his first Premier League goal. Marcus Rashford looked sharp when he came off the bench at Liverpool and will be pushing to start from the left.

OUT: Diogo Dalot (suspension), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (hamstring), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Mason Mount (calf), Amad Diallo (knee), Harry Maguire (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Eriksen (knee), Anthony Martial (illness), Victor Lindelof (unknown)