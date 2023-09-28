West Ham vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham United looks to end a two-match winless run when it hosts struggling Sheffield United at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium ).

The Irons’ hot start to the season has been cooled by Man City and Liverpool, though tournament wins over Backa Topola and Lincoln City have meant good vibes along the way.

West Ham will feel good about its chances to put some more Premier League points on the table based on recent results for promoted Sheffield United.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom just saw his team diced up 8-0 by Newcastle and have just one point and a minus-12 goal differential after six games back in the top flight.

How to watch West Ham vs Sheffield United live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 30)

TV channel: Peacock

Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium

Focus on West Ham

Jarrod Bowen continues to play electric football and the Irons are a handful when Michail Antonio is also firing forward with a host of fun players around the duo. But it’ll be continued impressive play from new additions James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez that keep West Ham comfortably in the top half of the Premier League.

OUT: Aaron Cresswell (hamstring)

Focus on Sheffield United

It’s difficult to fault Heckingbottom given the injury list that’s added to the obstacles presented by the sales of Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye and the loan returns of James McAtee and Luke Thomas. Cameron Archer looks the real deal in trying to fill the holes in attack, but he’ll need help but Benie Traore, Gustavo Hamer, and others.

OUT: John Egan (knee), Rhian Brewster (thigh), John Fleck (leg), George Baldock (calf), Daniel Jebbison (groin), Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: William Osula (muscular)

