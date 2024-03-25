What did we learn about the USMNT this international break?

Before we get to what we learned from the USMNT’s wins over Jamaica and Mexico to maintain hold of CONCACAF Nations League superiority, let’s ask some bigger questions.

Like... yeah that was fun, but what does it mean? And does it need to mean anything?

These meaning of life questions are applicable to the current status of Gregg Berhalter’s United States men’s national team, now the three-time (and only) champions of the CONCACAF Nations League and without question the team at the peak of Mt. CONCACAF.

No, the Yanks aren’t going to beat Mexico every time or thrive away to Canada or on every hot, sticky night in San Pedro Sula, but at the moment their talent level isn’t limited to the majority of the top superstars in the confederation but the deepest constellation, too.

Even the riches of the United States don’t guarantee long-lasting dominance, of course, but this is a fantastic time to be a USMNT fan, and it also begs the question of where to set reasonable expectations for this summer’s Copa America and the 2026 World Cup.

After all, the introduction of the Nations League has been good for the trophy cabinet but it has not been good for the ol’ barometer. Matches against top teams outside of CONCACAF are increasingly rare, and CONCACAF is firmly in the “next tier” of confederations behind UEFA and CONMEBOL. Of the top 50 teams in FIFA’s rankings, 26 are from Europe, eight from Africa, seven from South America, five from Asia, and four from CONCACAF.

The sample size is small when it comes to recent results against top sides, especially with Mexico decidedly still on a downward trend. The Yanks pasted Ghana 4-0 but lost 3-1 to Germany, both at home. More home wins over Oman and Uzbekistan were top 80 tilts. The only other non-CONCACAF scraps since the 2022 World Cup were January camps against the super depth squads of Serbia and Slovenia.

So the fact that three of this summer’s first five games are against top-14 sides (friendlies with Colombia and Brazil, plus a Copa America group stage game versus Uruguay) is awesome, and the fact that they are on U.S. soil means a chance to get a taste of the 2026 home World Cup menu.

That run from the first friendly versus Colombia to the third group stage meeting with Uruguay is going to tell more about the team’s progress under Gregg Berhalter than any other time besides the World Cup. It’ll basically be a full month of games by the time the first knockout round game hits the calendar presuming the USMNT advance as expected from the group stage.

In fact, that month will provide as consistent a time for a national team to thrive as a World Cup. And failing an awful spate of injuries, the Yanks should hit the group stage finale versus Darwin Nunez and Uruguay as the sharpest and most together they’ve been under Berhalter. No pressure.

What did we learn about the USMNT this international break?