Matheus Cunha signs for Manchester United — How will he fit in to Amorim’s system?

Manchester United have made their first signing of the summer with Matheus Cunha joining them from Wolves.

Cunha, 26, has reportedly signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year, and his arrival will excite United’s fans.

In a short statement on their website, United confirmed the agreement with Wolves for Cunha as his reported $84 million release clause was triggered.

“Manchester United has reached agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward’s signing is subject to visa and registration. During two-and-a-half seasons at Wolves, Cunha has scored 33 goals in 92 appearances. Everyone at Manchester United looks forward to welcoming Matheus to Old Trafford.”

Will Cunha fit Amorim’s system?

He will fit in extremely well in the 3-4-2-1 system Amorim loves to play, with Cunha expected to play as one of the Number 10’s behind a central striker. Alongside Bruno Fernandes he would be superb, although Fernandes’ future at United is in question and the arrival of Cunha suggests he could be a like-for-like replacement.

Cunha’s quality on the ball is undoubted and he scored 15 goals and added six assists in 33 appearances for Wolves to drag them to Premier League safety after a poor start to the 2024-25 campaign.

His quality on the pitch is one reason United signed him, but another big reason is his fire and desire. Sometimes that boils over, as we saw during the last Premier League season, but Amorim is going to need that fighting spirit in abundance to turn around the negative vibes at Old Trafford.

Cunha is a player, and a personality, who will not be overawed by the high levels of expectations at United and fans will love his drive and desire.