Wolves vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Wolves look to keep rolling home the goals when they bring back-to-back Premier League wins home for a visit from Everton at the Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves won 4-1 at Brentford at midweek after a weekend 2-1 dispatching of Chelsea 2-1, and Gary O’Neil’s men are eyeballing an unexpected fight for the European places.

Everton is coming off back-to-back losses — albeit to Spurs and Man City — and might too be fighting for Europe were it not for that 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League sustainability rules (a penalty currently under appeal).

Sean Dyche’s Toffees instead are just a point above the bottom three and can’t lose sight of their table spot despite mostly strong performances this season.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 30)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com

Focus on Wolves, team news

OUT: Jonny (disciplinary - club), Joe Hodge (shoulder)| QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Neto (thigh), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (illness), Craig Dawson (knee)

Focus on Everton, team news

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Idrissa Gana Gueye (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Ashley Young (knock), Seamus Coleman (undisclosed).