Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Alexander Zverev for first French Open title

  
Published June 9, 2024 01:32 PM

Carlos Alcaraz outlasted Alexander Zverev in five sets to win his first French Open and his third Grand Slam title at age 21.

Alcaraz prevailed 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 to become the youngest French Open men’s champion since 2007 when fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won the third of his record 14 titles at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz has now won a Slam on all three surfaces — clay in Paris, plus on the hard courts at the U.S. Open in 2022 and the grass lawns of Wimbledon in 2023.

He supplanted Andre Agassi as the youngest man to make a Slam final on all three surfaces in the professional era (since 1968).

If Alcaraz wins the Australian Open in 2025 or 2026, he will break Don Budge’s record as the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

