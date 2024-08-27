Caroline Dolehide ousts Danielle Collins in Collins’ final U.S. Open

Caroline Dolehide ended Danielle Collins’ Grand Slam singles career with a U.S. Open first-round upset.

Dolehide, a 25-year-old ranked 49th, prevailed 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 over the 11th seed Collins on Tuesday.

Dolehide earned her first U.S. Open main draw match win in her fifth appearance. Collins is the highest-ranked player she has ever beaten.

She gets 96th-ranked Italian Sara Errani in the second round on Thursday.

Collins, 30, announced after she was eliminated from the Australian Open in January that this would be her last season on tour.

“I have other things that I’d kind of like to accomplish in my life outside of tennis, and would like to be able to kind of be able to have the time to be able to do that,” she said then. “Obviously having kids is a big priority for me.”

After that announcement, Collins earned the biggest tournament title of her career in Miami in March and qualified for the four-woman U.S. Olympic singles team. She had the deepest run of any U.S. woman in Paris, reaching the quarterfinals.

Collins won NCAA titles for Virginia in 2014 and 2016, then made the Australian Open semifinals in 2019 and final in 2022. She reached a career-high ranking of seven in 2022.

Also Tuesday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated 104th-ranked Russian Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Swiatek made 41 unforced errors to 30 winners and lost the most games in a first-round major match since her only defeat in the first round at 2019 Wimbledon.