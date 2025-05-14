 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians
Cardinals at Phillies Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for May 14
The Masters - Final Round
Business, not personal: Rory McIlroy on why he shunned Bryson DeChambeau Masters Sunday
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
After winning career Grand Slam, everything else 'is a bonus' for Rory McIlroy

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won't play without a new deal
nbc_pft_willandersonjr_250514.jpg
Anderson credits veterans for leadership growth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nationals at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14

  
Published May 14, 2025 10:04 AM

It’s Wednesday, May 14, and the Nationals (17-26) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (21-21). Mitchell Parker is slated to take the mound for Washington against Bryce Elder for Atlanta.

The Braves won Game 2, 5-2, and are up 2-0 in the series with two games remaining. Atlanta has won three of the past four games, while Washington has dropped seven consecutive contests.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Braves

  • Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:15 PM EST
  • Site: Truist Park
  • City: Atlanta, GA
  • Network/Streaming: MASN, FDSNSO

Odds for the Nationals at the Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Nationals (+144), Braves (-172)
  • Spread: Braves -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Braves

  • Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: Mitchell Parker vs. Bryce Elder
    • Nationals: Mitchell Parker, (3-3, 3.97 ERA)
      Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts
    • Braves: Bryce Elder, (2-2, 4.97 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Nationals for today and tomorrow to avoid the sweep:

“While the Nationals are on a seven-game losing streak, getting swept in three straight series is very unlikely for almost every team. For the value we should see today (+150) and tomorrow (possibly better), I would consider Washington +1.5 or on the ML.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Nationals and the Braves:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Braves

  • The Braves have won 3 straight matchups against NL East teams
  • The Braves’ last 3 versus the Nationals have stayed under the Total
  • James Wood is tied for 8th with 11 home runs this season
  • Austin Riley has a team-high eight homers for Atlanta (Tied for 32nd in MLB)

