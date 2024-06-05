Jasmine Paolini ousts Elena Rybakina, into French Open semifinals

Jasmine Paolini never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam before this year. Now, the 28-year-old Italian is in the French Open semifinals.

Paolini ousted No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

She gets No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or 38th-ranked Mirra Andreeva in Thursday’s semifinals.

Paolini was ranked No. 71 in the world at the start of spring 2023. She is now 15th and guaranteed to move into the top 10 after the French Open.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | Broadcast Schedule

Paolini began the year by making the fourth round of the Australian Open in January, then earned her biggest tournament title in February in Dubai.

Later Wednesday, No. 4 Alexander Zverev meets No. 11 Alex de Minaur in the last men’s quarterfinal.

NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock continue French Open coverage for the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals, starting Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.