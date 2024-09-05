 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIA World Endurance Championship
Ben Keating keeps getting better with age
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Yankees going with closer by committee after Clay Holmes’ latest blown save
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Alabama
Report: LSU running back John Emery sidelined again by an ACL tear

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_lsu_240904.jpg
Kelly loses his cool after LSU’s upset loss to USC
nbc_dlb_cfb_240904.jpg
Unpacking Notre Dame’s victory over Texas A&M
nbc_nfl_bet1pmgamespart2_240904.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIA World Endurance Championship
Ben Keating keeps getting better with age
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Yankees going with closer by committee after Clay Holmes’ latest blown save
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Alabama
Report: LSU running back John Emery sidelined again by an ACL tear

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_lsu_240904.jpg
Kelly loses his cool after LSU’s upset loss to USC
nbc_dlb_cfb_240904.jpg
Unpacking Notre Dame’s victory over Texas A&M
nbc_nfl_bet1pmgamespart2_240904.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jessica Pegula sweeps Iga Swiatek at U.S. Open for first Grand Slam semifinal, age record

  
Published September 4, 2024 08:53 PM

American Jessica Pegula stunned top seed Iga Swiatek to make her first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open.

Pegula, the sixth seed, swept Poland’s Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 for her first win in a Grand Slam quarterfinal in her seventh try.

“I’ve been so many freaking times (to the quarters),” Pegula said in an on-court interview. “I just kept losing, but to great players, I mean, to girls that went on and won the tournament. I know everyone keeps asking me about it, but I was like, I don’t know what else to do. I just need to get there again and, like, win the match. So thank God I was able to do it. And finally, finally, I can say semifinalist.”

Swiatek, the 2022 U.S. Open champ and four-time French Open winner, didn’t lose a set in her first four matches. Against Pegula, she had 41 unforced errors to 12 winners.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men | Order of Play

In Thursday’s semifinals, Pegula gets Czech Karolina Muchova, who came back from a 10-month layoff due to a wrist injury to make the U.S. Open last four for a second consecutive year.

At 30, Pegula, the daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, is the oldest U.S. woman to make her first Slam semifinal in the Open Era (since 1968).

In 2021, she cracked the world top 50 for the first time as she turned 27 — after bowing out in qualifying at Slams on 12 occasions and in the first round another six times.

Since the start of 2022, Pegula has made six Grand Slam quarterfinals and peaked at No. 3 in the rankings.

She will move back into the top five after the U.S. Open, supplanting Coco Gauff as the highest-ranked American.

Americans make up half of the semifinalists in the men’s and women’s draws — Pegula, Emma Navarro, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. The last time there were multiple American men and American women in the semifinals of the same Slam was the 2003 U.S. Open.