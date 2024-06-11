Watch Now
Inside Smith's preparation for Pinehurst No. 2
Johnson Wagner catches up with 2022 U.S. Open champion Cameron Smith to discuss his impressions of Pinehurst No. 2 and how he is preparing for the difficult course.
How the 1999 U.S. Open helped shape golf’s future
Tim Layden remembers the 1999 U.S. Open, won by Payne Stewart, and how some of the best moments are shaped by what follows them into history with the surge of two of golf's most polarizing players.
Tiger receives Bob Jones Award ahead of U.S. Open
Tiger Woods is the recipient of the 2024 Bob Jones Award, and Live From reacts to the "excellence" and "charisma" of Woods on the golf course, as well as his impact he has had on future generations of the game.
Kaymer discusses return to U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Martin Kaymer, 2014 U.S. Open champion, joins Live From to relive his tournament win and the challenges of getting back to his best, as well as his decision to play on the LIV Tour, and more.
Analyzing hole location on No. 5 at Pinehurst
Johnson Wagner analyzes a number of hole locations on the fifth hole at Pinehurst No. 2 and the different ways to approach the challenging green ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open.
Rahm withdraws from the 2024 U.S. Open
After consulting with his doctors, two-time major champion Jon Rahm announced that he is withdrawing from the 2024 U.S. Open with a foot injury.
Cantlay ‘checks a lot of boxes’ ahead of U.S. Open
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss the best bets ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open, including the easy pick in Scottie Scheffler and a potential dark horse winner in Patrick Cantlay.
Scheffler excited for variety at U.S. Open
Fresh off his win at the Memorial, Scottie Scheffler talks about the opportunities Pinehurst No. 2 presents and how he has sustained his stretch of good play.
U.S. Open course offers golfers various strategies
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner report on the U.S. Open setup of Pinehurst No. 2 and how golfers may attack the course.
DeChambeau shows off ‘hybrid’ iron at U.S. Open
Bryson DeChambeau chats with Johnson Wagner to discuss the special iron he's been using since the Masters, how he'll play Pinehurst No. 2 and why being comfortable with the greens is "key for success."