Watch Now
Ko feeling relaxed heading into Women's U.S. Open
Lydia Ko discusses her mindset heading into the Women's U.S. Open, explaining why she's been able to play with freedom after getting inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame and winning a gold medal at the Olympics.
Up Next
Ko feeling relaxed heading into Women’s U.S. Open
Ko feeling relaxed heading into Women's U.S. Open
Lydia Ko discusses her mindset heading into the Women's U.S. Open, explaining why she's been able to play with freedom after getting inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame and winning a gold medal at the Olympics.
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ Women’s U.S. Open
Korda excited for 'demanding' Women's U.S. Open
Nelly Korda discusses what it will take to navigate Erin Hills and the Live From desk examines whether she can turn around her less-than-stellar results at the Women's U.S. Open.
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women's Open
Amy Rogers Brandel Chamblee break down the challenges of Erin Hills, where players will be tested by the nuances of the course as well as its layout at the U.S. Women's Open.
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
Dull's historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
39-year-old Marc Dull became the first golfer to win a U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship match as a single after his partner had to depart the competition to attend his daughter's graduation.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
Watch the pivotal moments from U.S. Open Final Qualifying and hear from the golfers who earned a spot at Oakmont Country Club.
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
14-year-old Raymond ReBell joins Golf Today to discuss the playoff win that pushed him into final qualifying for the U.S. Open, breaking down his emotions and his attitude heading into the last stage.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Final Round
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Final Round
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Relive the best shots and highlights from the semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Watch the best shots and highlights from the quarterfinals of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.