 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
A chippy Presidents Cup Saturday ends with celebrations and accusations
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Two
Ashleigh Buhai grabs lead entering finale of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick show strength of dirt track racers in NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_td3_240918.jpg
Smith makes incredible one-handed TD grab
nbc_cfb_ohio_td2_240918.jpg
Smith scampers to 19-yard score vs. Michigan State
nbc_horse_deskpreview_240928v2.jpg
Breeders’ Cup Classic getting ‘complicated’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
A chippy Presidents Cup Saturday ends with celebrations and accusations
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Two
Ashleigh Buhai grabs lead entering finale of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick show strength of dirt track racers in NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_td3_240918.jpg
Smith makes incredible one-handed TD grab
nbc_cfb_ohio_td2_240918.jpg
Smith scampers to 19-yard score vs. Michigan State
nbc_horse_deskpreview_240928v2.jpg
Breeders’ Cup Classic getting ‘complicated’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Altmyer finds wide-open Goda for early Illinois TD

September 28, 2024 07:46 PM
On Illinois' opening possession against Penn State, Luke Altmyer completes an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard pass to Carson Goda to give the Illini an early 7-0 lead.