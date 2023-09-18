 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Sunday Aftermath: Anthony Richardson’s injury, Nacu’s dominance and much more
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians place rookie pitcher Tanner Bibee on injured list, ending right-hander’s solid season
Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics stars compete this week for world championships spots

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_harvickbalance_230918.jpg
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
JL.jpg
Logano, Harvick eliminated from Cup playoffs
nbc_pl_evevars_230918.jpg
Will Raya dethrone Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No. 1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Sunday Aftermath: Anthony Richardson’s injury, Nacu’s dominance and much more
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians place rookie pitcher Tanner Bibee on injured list, ending right-hander’s solid season
Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics stars compete this week for world championships spots

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_harvickbalance_230918.jpg
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
JL.jpg
Logano, Harvick eliminated from Cup playoffs
nbc_pl_evevars_230918.jpg
Will Raya dethrone Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No. 1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hamlin embracing heel turn in drive for 1st title

September 18, 2023 12:16 PM
Jeff Burton tells Nate Ryan why he believes Denny Hamlin's heel turn is "healthy" after being "too sensitive" to certain comments in the past, and is allowing him to stay confident and focused to capture his first title.
Up Next
nbc_nascar_hamlinvillain_230918.jpg
9:11
Hamlin embracing heel turn in drive for 1st title
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_harvickbalance_230918.jpg
3:57
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
Now Playing
JL.jpg
8:57
Logano, Harvick eliminated from Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_whelanmodfiedoswego_230913.jpg
8:12
HL: Silk wins at Oswego, extends championship lead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230916.jpg
1:51
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristol_truexjrintv_230916.jpg
1:02
Truex Jr. avoids playoff elimination at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_harvick_230916.jpg
0:37
Harvick’s last Bristol race ends with elimination
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristol_wallaceintv_230916.jpg
1:29
Wallace invokes Gauff after advancing to Rd. of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_230916.jpg
1:36
Hamlin eggs on Bristol crowd after playoff victory
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolnighthls_230916.jpg
12:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nacarcupbristol_loganocrash_230916.jpg
3:39
Logano’s hopes of moving to Round of 12 take hit
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity_bristolhl_230915.jpg
12:03
Highlights: Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_earnhardtintv_230915.jpg
1:28
Dale Jr leads 47 laps in Xfinity return at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allgaierwinintv_230915.jpg
3:53
Allgaier ‘speechless’ after Xfinity win at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_austinhillwreck_230915.jpg
1:13
Hill’s Bristol race ends after contact with Creed
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolwreck_230915.jpg
2:25
Berry, Mayer, Jones get collected in Bristol wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolqualhl_230915.jpg
9:25
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellint_230915.jpg
0:52
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristol_extendedhl_230914.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Heim wins Bristol Truck race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thannbusch2010_230914.jpg
1:48
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Busch’s Bristol sweep
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_bristol_230914.jpg
1:36
Truex Jr. could make wrong kind of playoff history
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_whattoexpectbristol_230914.jpg
6:01
What can Cup drivers expect at Bristol?
Now Playing
Truex.jpg
7:51
Truex, Wallace, Stenhouse Jr., McDowell at risk
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_colecusterint_230914.jpg
5:19
Custer previews Xfinity playoff opener at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_iracing_phoenixrecap_230914.jpg
1:28
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
12:13
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
6:33
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
6:25
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_hamlin_230911.jpg
5:30
How will Round of 16 results affect Hamlin?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_reddick_230911.jpg
3:05
Reddick Kansas win raises 23XI Racing expectations
Now Playing