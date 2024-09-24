Watch Now
Breer: We're seeing a 'complete player' in Allen
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to discuss the "complete player" Josh Allen has become and Buffalo's ability to develop young talent, Travis Kelce's slow start, as well as his concerns with the Bengals and Jaguars.
Up Next
Commanders’ Daniels seized the moment in spotlight
Commanders' Daniels seized the moment in spotlight
Dan Patrick had "fun" watching Jayden Daniels against the Bengals, explains why he sees some Robert Griffin III in his game, and provides the outlook for Cincinnati as they've "lost their swag" amid an 0-3 start.
Bills’ Allen ‘taking matters into his own hands’
Bills' Allen 'taking matters into his own hands'
Dan Patrick reacts to the Buffalo Bills 47-10 thumping of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football and discusses why the two teams are headed in different directions.
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Jayden Daniels' impressive fantasy showing through three weeks, breaking down why his dual-threat ability makes him a top fantasy quarterback.
Daniels showcased ‘prowess’ as a thrower vs. CIN
Daniels showcased 'prowess' as a thrower vs. CIN
Robert Griffin III joins Dan Patrick to shares his takeaways from Monday night's NFL doubleheader, from Jayden Daniels "validating" his stardom to how Trevor Lawrence can get back to a better rhythm.
Barkley discusses ‘bad timing’ for RBs to get paid
Barkley discusses 'bad timing' for RBs to get paid
Saquon Barkley joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on his start with the Philadelphia Eagles, the reemergence of the running game in the NFL, and Dan offers him some professional advice.
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate Cole Kmet and Tyler Conklin as waiver wire targets in fantasy football, questioning the outlook for both players after big fantasy games.
Jets’ Allen is a ‘legit weapon’ in fantasy
Jets' Allen is a ‘legit weapon’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry explains why Braelon Allen could have an increased role with the New York Jets' offense in the coming weeks and how Bucky Irving is a strong stash play in fantasy football.
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack how Jayden Daniels has shown growth in the first few weeks of the season and reached new heights against the Bengals.
Darnold ‘shouldn’t be available’ in fantasy
Darnold ‘shouldn’t be available’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top available quarterbacks in fantasy football, explaining why Sam Darnold and Andy Dalton are players to target through waivers.
49ers’ Jennings is the ‘No. 1 pickup’ in fantasy
49ers' Jennings is the ‘No. 1 pickup’ in fantasy
The FFHH crew breaks down the top fantasy football waiver options at wide receiver, explaining why Jauan Jennings is the No. 1 pickup after his monster Week 3 showing against the Los Angeles Rams.
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to evaluate Andy Dalton’s performance in Week 3 and weigh in on how the Steelers should proceed with their QB situation.