 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Trey Benson is a league-winner
Kara Lawson USA Basketball Coach
Kara Lawson named USA Basketball women’s head coach through 2028 LA Olympics
nbc_nas_cupnh_250921.jpg
New Hampshire shows Cup playoff field it has work to do to catch Team Penske cars

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetitanstexans_250922.jpg
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
nbc_roto_bteseahawkscardinals_250922.jpg
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
nbc_csu_browns_250922.jpg
Browns ‘got something going’ after Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Trey Benson is a league-winner
Kara Lawson USA Basketball Coach
Kara Lawson named USA Basketball women’s head coach through 2028 LA Olympics
nbc_nas_cupnh_250921.jpg
New Hampshire shows Cup playoff field it has work to do to catch Team Penske cars

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetitanstexans_250922.jpg
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
nbc_roto_bteseahawkscardinals_250922.jpg
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
nbc_csu_browns_250922.jpg
Browns ‘got something going’ after Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Penn State fans carry big hopes into Oregon game

September 22, 2025 10:33 AM
2025 is a "prove it" season for Penn State under James Franklin, and the Nittany Lions' fans are ready to see the team follow through on its potential.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_ill_ind_250920.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
Michigan_Nebraska_HLs_raw.jpg
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
nbc_cfb_mendoza_intrv_250920.jpg
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
nbc_rtf_indianaillinois_250920.jpg
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
nbc_cfb_cignetti_comp_250920.jpg
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250920.jpg
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
nbc_rtf_gametalk1_250920.jpg
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4
nbc_rtf_gametalk2_250920.jpg
02:17
Michigan earns ‘big win’ against Nebraska
nbc_cfb_mendoza_comp_250920.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_hotseat_250920.jpg
09:26
Seats get hotter for Gundy, Dabo and Fickell
nbc_cfb_ind_td7_250920.jpg
41
Mendoza throws five TDs for second straight week
nbc_cfb_indi_td6_250920.jpg
50
Indiana RB Black explodes for 40-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_purduendhl_250920.jpg
09:38
Highlights: Notre Dame routs Purdue in South Bend
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
58
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
46
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
nbc_cfb_pricelovecomp_250920.jpg
06:26
HLs: ND’s Price and Love take over vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_indiana_td2_250920.jpg
55
Cooper Jr. dives in for TD vs. Illinois
nbc_cfb_illinois_td1_250920.jpg
50
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
nbc_cfb_indiana_td1_250920.jpg
01:08
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250920.jpg
46
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
nbc_Cfb_pricekotd_250920.jpg
02:03
Price returns kickoff 100 yards for third TD
nbc_cfb_oregontalk_250920.jpg
01:33
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
nbc_cfb_clemsonprobs_250920.jpg
01:45
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
nbc_cfb_wiscoprobs_250920.jpg
03:04
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?
nbc_cfb_ndtd4_250920.jpg
47
Price turns the edge for second touchdown of day
nbc_cfb_ndint_250920.jpg
35
Gray intercepts tipped pass against Purdue
nbc_cfb_ndtd3_250920.jpg
48
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_mdwischl_250920.jpg
09:53
HLs: Washington and Maryland roll past Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_ndtd2_250920.jpg
35
Love punches in Notre Dame’s second TD vs. Purdue

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_btetitanstexans_250922.jpg
02:06
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
nbc_roto_bteseahawkscardinals_250922.jpg
01:56
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
nbc_csu_browns_250922.jpg
03:43
Browns ‘got something going’ after Packers win
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
01:54
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation
nbc_pft_browns_packers_250922.jpg
05:47
Browns defense dominates Packers in Week 3 shocker
nbc_pft_replay_250922.jpg
03:54
Replay assist needs more transparency, consistency
nbc_pft_ramstakeaways_250922.jpg
04:28
How will McVay handle ‘demoralizing’ loss to PHI?
nbc_pft_bears_cowboys_250922.jpg
02:29
Bears handled pressure like pros against Cowboys
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250922.jpg
15:40
Eagles comeback win shows ‘championship demeanor’
nbc_pft_chiefs_giants_win_250922.jpg
02:00
Chiefs look ‘frustrated’ despite defeating Giants
nbc_pft_steelers_patriots_defense_250922.jpg
02:06
Steelers ‘opportunistic’ despite being outplayed
nbc_pft_jags_texans_stroud_250922.jpg
03:47
‘Red alert’ for Texans after loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_falcons_jags_penix_250921v2.jpg
04:18
Falcons ‘did not show up’ in shutout vs. Panthers
nbc_pft_justin_250922.jpg
09:40
Chargers seize control of division with 3-0 start
mhj.jpg
06:13
49ers-Cardinals was ‘the ultimate hang-in game’
nbc_pft_jetstakeawaysv2_250922.jpg
06:31
Why Glenn should have greater pulse on NYJ defense
nbc_pft_bmmvp_250922.jpg
07:25
Mayfield putting together ‘MVP resume’ for Bucs
nbc_nfl_week4snflookahead_250922.jpg
01:26
Week 4 vs. Cowboys will be ‘personal’ for Parsons
nbc_nfl_backup2ndchapqbs_250922.jpg
02:24
Backup QBs Mariota, Jones, Wentz earn Week 3 wins
nbc_nfl_indjonesdisc_250922.jpg
01:03
Jones is winning the team and the town over in IND
nbc_nfl_giantsdisc_250922.jpg
01:19
Why Giants need to ‘tighten up everything’
taylorsimmstd.jpg
12:33
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Taylor Swift’
bills_new_mpx.jpg
01:47
Super Bowl odds for 3-0 teams: BUF, PHI, LAC lead
nbc_simms_buccsjets_250921.jpg
08:34
Bucs’ ‘formula’ on display in Week 3 comeback win
nbc_nfl_kcspagscoaching_250921.jpg
35
Spagnuolo never gave Giants chance to take a shot
nbc_nfl_kctranquillint_250921.jpg
07:33
Tranquill: ‘Good to be back in the win column’
nbc_snf_kcnyglites_250921.jpg
48
Highlights: Chiefs chip away to earn 22-9 win
nbc_snf_kcintpostgame_250921.jpg
02:05
Mahomes: KC defense played ‘tail off’ in first win
nbc_snf_kcthorntoncrazycatch_250921.jpg
56
Mahomes lofts deep ball to Thornton ahead of TD
nbc_fnia_closegames_250921.jpg.jpg
03:56
LAC, PIT, SF earn Week 3 wins in final minutes