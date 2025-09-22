 Skip navigation
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers

September 22, 2025 11:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms hand out superlatives for Week 3, from similar skillsets benefitting the Washington Commanders to the Minnesota Vikings getting the "right" Rodgers.

