Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Ready Rookie" tier, where Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. landed at No. 27 on his list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
Chris Simms breaks down why Jayden Daniels is ranked at No. 28 in his "Ready Rookies" tier of quarterbacks, explaining why the LSU product must improve his feel in the pocket at the NFL level.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Tennessee Titans' inexperienced second-year quarterback Will Levis landed at No. 26 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of “Ready Rookie” tier of signal-callers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why "precision passer plus" Bo Nix is part of the "Ready Rookies" tier in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, at No. 29 overall.
49ers, Falcons leading NFC playoff odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the NFC playoff odds for the 2024-25 NFL season, which has the Atlanta Falcons second only to the San Francisco 49ers to make the postseason.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 30, J.J. McCarthy
Chris Simms continues his top 40 QB rankings with the “Ready Rookies” tier, on which J.J. McCarthy comes in at No. 30 for his performance and leadership that ushered Michigan to a national championship.
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
Phil and Chris Simms juxtapose Daniel Jones and rookie Jayden Daniels and debate over who will have a better season this fall. Plus, they dive into Daniel Jones' development with the New York Giants.
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
Phil and Chris Simms highlight what makes Bo Nix and Sean Payton a perfect match for the Denver Broncos, including why the 25-year-old QB's age doesn't matter.
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?
Chris and Phil Simms discuss the issues they see in Drake Maye's game, his chances of addressing them and the Patriots' decision to add a second rookie quarterback in Joe Milton.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
Chris Simms sees some positives in Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's game, but the negatives from his rookie season make it hard to rank him any higher than No. 34 -- part of “The Young and The Reckless” tier of QBs.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
Chris Simms believes Sam Darnold still has the capability of playing at a starter level in the NFL in the right situation. Are the Vikings the team that can unlock that ability?
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston landed at No. 35 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of “The Young and The Reckless” tier of signal-callers.