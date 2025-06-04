 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
NASCAR to have podium celebration for top three finishers in Cup, Xfinity races in Mexico
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 11 - Athletics
Cole Hocker wants to follow Olympic gold with two more career firsts in 2025
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Track 01.JPG
Thunder Valley Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
nbc_roto_cowsermayo_250604.jpg
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jordan Love

June 4, 2025 11:34 AM
Chris Simms explains why Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love falls into the "Want To Touch The Hiney" tier of his 2025 QB Countdown.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_jaredgoffv2_250604.jpg
08:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
nbc_csu_aaronrodgers_250604.jpg
10:43
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
nbc_csu_brockpurdy_250604.jpg
13:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
nbc_csu_nfcwest_250604.jpg
02:30
Why Simms likes Rams over 49ers in NFC West
nbc_csu_kylermurray_250604.jpg
10:37
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray
nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
07:44
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
06:28
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
05:14
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith
nbc_pft_stroud_250604.jpg
06:03
Stroud is not throwing due to ‘general soreness’
nbc_pft_grabbag_250604.jpg
16:28
Grab Bag TE Edition: Smith, Kmet-Loveland, Kincaid
nbc_pft_macdonaldondarnold_250604.jpg
12:46
Macdonald shuts down idea of Darnold not starting
nbc_pft_jimmarshallhof_250604.jpg
02:42
Why Jim Marshall should be in Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_darnoldexpectations_250604.jpg
05:38
Expectations for Darnold with the Seahawks
nbc_pft_directionofnfl_250604.jpg
08:53
How football has evolved and where it’s heading
nbc_pft_jimmarshall_250604.jpg
16:58
Honoring Vikings legend Jim Marshall
nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
03:00
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
02:18
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
04:47
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
nbc_pft_kylepittsinjury_250603.jpg
04:45
Falcons are being ‘extremely cautious’ with Pitts
nbc_pft_shedeursanderspredraft_250603.jpg
11:09
Florio: Shedeur wasn’t ready for pre-draft process
nbc_pft_mcdanielsdiggs_250603.jpg
06:31
McDaniels is ‘not concerned’ about Diggs
nbc_pft_stefondiggsota_250603.jpg
06:54
Patriots reportedly have no plans to release Diggs
nbc_pft_offensivelineaward_250603.jpg
06:14
Best offensive linemen of the year award matters
nbc_pft_lionsconcernmeter_250603.jpg
09:26
Scale of 1-10: Lions’ concern meter
nbc_pft_lions2025schedule_250603.jpg
05:05
Lions to be ‘battle tested’ with 2025 schedule
nbc_pft_campbelllionsturnovers_250603.jpg
06:29
Campbell ‘not worried’ about turnover in offseason
nbc_pft_frankragnowretires_250603.jpg
07:23
Ragnow retires after injury-riddled seven seasons
nbc_simms_readytolaunchv2_250602.jpg
19:10
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready to Launch’
nbc_simms_draftkings_250602.jpg
01:37
Will Jayden Daniels clinch second-year QB MVP?
nbc_simms_isthisit_250602.jpg
27:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Is This It?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
07:12
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
09:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
nbc_roto_cowsermayo_250604.jpg
01:30
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250604.jpg
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250604.jpg
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
nbc_roto_burnes_250604.jpg
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250604.jpg
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
nbc_roto_yankees_250604.jpg
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
tommyt.jpg
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
good_good.jpg
05:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
02:48
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
nbc_roto_belmontstakes_250604.jpg
01:59
‘Skepticism’ with Journalism at Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_frenchopensemis_250604.jpg
02:20
Can Musetti close the gap and top Alcaraz?
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250604.jpg
01:52
Sabalenka -135 ‘a fair price’ in semis vs. Swiatek
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_cbbmichwolfcomp_250604.jpg
02:55
Wolf’s top moments from Michigan’s 2024-25 season
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
nbc_dps_thibodeaufiring_250604.jpg
15:11
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau
nbc_uswnt_usajamhl_250603.jpg
12:13
Highlights: USWNT vs. Jamaica (En Español)
nbc_uswnt_goal4_250603.jpg
54
Biyendolo’s strike seals 4-0 win for USWNT
nbc_uswnt_goal3_250603.jpg
57
Biyendolo fires USWNT up 3-0 on Jamaica
oly_swm1500f_uschampionships_bobbyfinke_250603.jpg
19:46
Finke outclasses field in men’s 1500m free in Indy