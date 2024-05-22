 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
nbc_csu_nix_240522__576303.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
nbc_csu_nix_240522__576303.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 30, J.J. McCarthy

May 22, 2024 11:50 AM
Chris Simms continues his top 40 QB rankings with the “Ready Rookies” tier, on which J.J. McCarthy comes in at No. 30 for his performance and leadership that ushered Michigan to a national championship.
Up Next
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
10:18
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
Now Playing
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
8:51
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nix_240522__576303.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffodds_240522.jpg
2:56
49ers, Falcons leading NFC playoff odds
Now Playing
nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
10:19
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
6:06
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
8:57
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
11:07
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
Now Playing
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
7:19
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
8:39
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston
Now Playing
nbc_simms_anthonyrichardson_240515.jpg
9:03
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 32, Anthony Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tannehill_240515.jpg
10:49
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 31, Ryan Tannehill
Now Playing