 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms' favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft

April 29, 2024 12:25 PM
Chris Simms sifts through some of his favorite picks from the entire 2024 NFL Draft for the Eagles, Chargers, Cardinals, Steelers, Bills, Raiders, Ravens, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Patriots, and Panthers.
Up Next
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
13:46
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
4:19
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
Now Playing
nbc_simms_qbrecap_240429.jpg
26:21
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
Now Playing
nbc_csu_penixv3_240425.jpg
3:13
Falcons pull a stunner by picking Penix Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_csu_broncosbonix_240425.jpg
3:40
Nix at No. 12 is a ‘great pick’ for the Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_csu_vikingsmccarthy_240425.jpg
2:27
McCarthy’s maturity will help Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_simms_commandersdanielsV2_240425.jpg
2:59
Daniels’ explosiveness a great asset for WAS
Now Playing
nbc_csu_patriotdrakev2_240425.jpg
2:44
Maye will be a ‘project’ with Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bearscalebwilliamsv2_240425.jpg
2:00
How Williams’ talent can elevate Bears offense
Now Playing
nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
16:57
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
Now Playing
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
5:37
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
Now Playing
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
7:12
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
Now Playing