 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB

January 22, 2024 01:17 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the major headlines from the NFL's Divisional Round, including praise for the Lions, who played to their strengths on defense and can adjust to any style of football on offense.
Up Next
USATSI_22173703_copy_720x405_2302431811810.jpg
9:28
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_gbvsfpreview_240118.jpg
8:05
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_houvbalpreview_240118.jpg
12:41
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_kcvbufpreview_240118.jpg
8:39
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
8:18
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_240118.jpg
1:19
Chiefs, Bucs lead Divisional Round best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_qbconfidence_240118.jpg
4:53
Divisional Rd. QB confidence draft: Stroud, Allen
Now Playing
nbc_csu_sneedvsdiggs_240117.jpg
5:02
Diggs vs. Sneed matchup critical for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bucslionsv2_240117.jpg
19:12
Similar aggressive styles to clash in Bucs-Lions
Now Playing
nbc_csu_allentouchdown_240117.jpg
6:07
Allen playing at high level ahead of Bills-Chiefs
Now Playing
Lamar_Jackson.jpg
3:26
Lamar’s passing output ‘too low’ vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240114.jpg
17:30
Give me the headlines: The ‘Stroud pleaser’
Now Playing