 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 3 preview: Patriots vs. Jets

September 19, 2024 11:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how this matchup is destined to be close in Week 3, given how the Patriots could have some success running the ball but the Jets will have the momentum at home.
Up Next
nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
4:18
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
3:51
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
Now Playing
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
1:39
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_carvslv_240919.jpg
2:16
NFL Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_sfvalar_240919.jpg
1:56
NFL Week 3 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
Now Playing
joshallenmpx.jpg
1:22
NFL Week 3 preview: Jaguars vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_balvsdal_240919.jpg
2:26
NFL Week 3 preview: Ravens vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_simms_detvsari_240919.jpg
4:03
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_miavssea_240919.jpg
2:40
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_gbvsten_240919.jpg
1:52
NFL Week 3 preview: Packers vs Titans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_houvsmin_240919.jpg
3:33
NFL Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chivsind_240919.jpg
2:20
NFL Week 3 preview: Bears vs. Colts
Now Playing