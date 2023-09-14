Watch Now
Week 2 preview: Chiefs vs. Jaguars
Chris Jones is back in the fold, but Travis Kelce's status is still up in the air after limited practice participation, so Chris Simms likes Jacksonville to pull the upset, though Mike Florio shares why he disagrees.
Up Next
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline key components for Week 2's SNF matchup between an explosive Dolphins offense and an encouraging Patriots defense.
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio debate whether the Denver Broncos can avoid a second straight home loss when they host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio talk about whether Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills can recover from losing to an Aaron Rodger-less Jets when they host a well-coached Las Vegas Raiders team.
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Although the Browns are favored, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why they think the Steelers have too much on the line at home than to take a loss in Week 2.
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the early Monday night game between the Saints and Panthers, talking about whether Derek Carr can continue to look comfortable while on the road.
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Cowboys
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Jets heading to Dallas and whether New York can keep pace with the Cowboys without Aaron Rodgers.
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams' Week 2 matchup in Los Angeles, agreeing that the 49ers should pick up a comfortable road win.
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why they think this will be a "fun" Week 2 matchup, given the Chargers can really run the ball and the Titans are coming off a tough loss last week.
Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Cardinals
Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Cardinals
The Cardinals provide a prime opportunity for the Giants to get back on track after an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Cowboys.
Week 2 preview: Vikings vs. Eagles
Week 2 preview: Vikings vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how the Eagles can make adjustments coming out of last week, as well as how Vikings' injuries will be a factor in their Week 2 TNF showdown.
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Buccaneers
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Buccaneers
Mike Florio believes the Bucs should be favored by more against the Bears given Tampa Bay's performance against the Vikings and Chicago's against the Packers in Week 1, but Chris Simms thinks it'll be a tighter affair.