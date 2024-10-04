Watch Now
Pump brakes on Pitts; Robinson a 'mid-tier RB2'?
FFHH gives their fantasy takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons' thrilling win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including Drake London's big game, caution on Kyle Pitts and some concerns with Bijan Robinson's usage.
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers look ahead to the NFL Week 5 slate, arguing that Brandon Aiyuk could right the ship, both Bengals running backs are startable and Jordan Whittington could make an impact.
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers try to sell Matthew Berry on their NFL Week 5 pick-up lines, with Jaxon Smith Njigba's and Jayden Reed's overs both enticing plays.
Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to offer up some under-the-radar players worth a look in fantasy football, including the Panthers' Xavier Legette, Colts' Trey Sermon and Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert.
Rather have Mayfield or Cousins in fantasy?
FFHH breaks down Thursday's Bucs-Falcons thriller, wondering whether they'd rather have Baker Mayfield or Kirk Cousins in fantasy the rest of the way, highlighting Cade Otton's viable outing and discussing the Bucs' RBs.
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5
Jordan Love and Brock Purdy lead Matthew Berry’s favorite quarterbacks for Week 5 fantasy lineups, with Joe Burrow and Justin Fields not far behind.
Cousins, Shepard lead Bucs-Falcons player props
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review their favorite player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday night's clash between the Buccaneers and Falcons.
Ford, Atwell highlight Week 5 flex plays
Matthew Berry runs through his favorite flex plays for Week 5, including Jerome Ford vs. the Commanders and Tutu Atwell vs. the Packers.
Mahomes belongs on fantasy benches vs. Saints
Fantasy Football Happy Hour explains why fantasy managers should consider benching Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott in Week 5 lineups.
Dolphins’ Hill is a ‘dicey flex play’ vs. Patriots
With unstable quarterback play limiting Miami's offense, Tyreek Hill finds himself atop Matthew Berry's pass-catcher hate list for Week 5 fantasy lineups.
Jags’ Thomas Jr. is a must-start moving forward
Matthew Berry & Co. explain why Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas has established himself as a weekly fantasy starter regardless of Jacksonville’s offensive dysfunction.
Metcalf primed to feast in fantasy against Giants
Matthew Berry runs through his favorite pass catchers for the Week 5 slate, including DK Metcalf vs. the Giants, Amari Cooper, Jake Ferguson, and more.