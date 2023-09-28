 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Detroit 2023 Ford Field logo.JPG
Monster Energy Supercross adjusts start times for 2024 for more primetime viewing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
Aggressiveness: Carson Hocevar’s secret weapon for Cup success
Ewers_USA.jpg
College Football: Week 5 Top Player Props

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_jpnvsam_230928.jpg
Highlights: Japan v. Samoa, Rugby WC
nbc_bfa_holidaynextteam_230928.jpg
Where will Holiday land after being traded?
nbc_bfa_lillardfitwithbucks_230928.jpg
Evaluating Damian Lillard’s fit with the Bucks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Detroit 2023 Ford Field logo.JPG
Monster Energy Supercross adjusts start times for 2024 for more primetime viewing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
Aggressiveness: Carson Hocevar’s secret weapon for Cup success
Ewers_USA.jpg
College Football: Week 5 Top Player Props

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_jpnvsam_230928.jpg
Highlights: Japan v. Samoa, Rugby WC
nbc_bfa_holidaynextteam_230928.jpg
Where will Holiday land after being traded?
nbc_bfa_lillardfitwithbucks_230928.jpg
Evaluating Damian Lillard’s fit with the Bucks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Swift reportedly set to attend KC vs. NYJ on SNF

September 28, 2023 03:37 PM
Michael Holley and Natalie discuss the news that Taylor Swift will likely be attending the Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday Night Football and what the Swift rumors mean for Travis Kelce.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_holidaynextteam_230928.jpg
5:02
Where will Holiday land after being traded?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lillardfitwithbucks_230928.jpg
5:29
Evaluating Damian Lillard’s fit with the Bucks
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_salehonwilson_230928.jpg
11:28
Saleh, Jets in ‘scary place’ with Wilson as QB
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_damelillard_230928.jpg
16:49
Does Lillard get a ‘pass’ other players don’t?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wnba_mvp_230927.jpg
4:59
Was A’ja Wilson ‘snubbed’ in the WNBA MVP race?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lillard_noexcuse_230927.jpg
5:08
Lillard no longer has ‘excuses’ after Bucks trade
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sunslibertypredict_230927.jpg
1:58
Liberty vs. Sun WNBA Semifinals prediction
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_paytonbroncos_230927.jpg
4:40
Broncos are a ‘laughing stock’ under Sean Payton
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bearstalk_230927.jpg
5:32
Fields, Bears are in a ‘state of discomfort’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sirianni_230927.jpg
3:55
Sirianni says the Eagles are not a ‘final product’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lillard_230927.jpg
12:41
Analyzing Lillard’s reported trade to the Bucks
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_buckstrade_230927.jpg
4:11
What could Bucks trade mean for Lillard’s legacy?
Now Playing