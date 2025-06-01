 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Amari Avery recounts scary ordeal, how she ended up competing with Gabi Ruffels’ clubs
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Speedway executive on any schedule changes: ‘Interesting to see what happens going forward’
nbc_imsa_detriotgp_2505031.jpg
IMSA Detroit results, points: Acura outduels Cadillac for first victory of season

Top Clips

nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_mx_450recap_250531.jpg
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown

Jett 'did what I wanted to do' to win Hangtown

May 31, 2025 08:01 PM
Jett Lawrence is happy with the approach taken a Hangtown that resulted in his second-straight overall win in the 2025 Pro Motocross season.

nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
06:50
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_mx_450recap_250531.jpg
10:02
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
nbc_mx_whatdriverssaid_250531.jpg
07:34
What riders said after Hangtown Motocross Classic
nbc_mx_elitomacintv_250531.jpg
36
Tomac recaps up-and-down Hangtown MX Classic
nbc_mx_hangtownhl_250531.jpg
21:06
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_mx_justincooperintv_250531.jpg
01:03
Cooper ‘toughed it out’ for podium at Hangtown
nbc_mx_plessingerintv_250531.jpg
02:13
Plessinger: Hangtown ride took ‘a lot of heart’
nbc_uswnt_usavschina_250531.jpg
08:50
Highlights: USWNT vs. China (En Español)
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
para_ihom_usacanadagold_250531.jpg
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_mx_shimodaintv_250531.jpg
40
Shimoda: Need ‘pace’ and ‘fitness’ to catch Deegan
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_mx_deeganintv_250531.jpg
36
Deegan after Hangtown MX sweep: ‘It’s all mental’
nbc_nas_briscoe_250531.jpg
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_cupqualinashv_250531.jpg
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
oly_atw110h_ackeranugent_250531.jpg
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
britt_mpx.jpg
03:21
Britt secures photo finish win in 110m hurdles
nbc_moto_roadamericarace1_250531.jpg
09:51
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 1
oly_atm400_matthewhudsonsmith_250531.jpg
03:54
Hudson-Smith finishes strong to win men’s 400m
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250531.jpg
03:57
Paulino earns narrow win in women’s 400m race
nbc_imsa_rockenfellar_250531.jpg
01:09
Rockenfeller anchors Ford’s GTD Pro win in Detroit
nbc_imsa_vandezande_250531.jpg
01:23
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City