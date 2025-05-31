Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
Saturday's Valued Performance (presented by Ally) is that of Julia Lopez Ramirez, who fired a 4-under 68 at Erin Hills to move just one shot off the lead heading into Sunday's final round of the U.S. Women's Open.
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
Maja Stark unpacks her successful outing in Round 3 of the U.S. Women's Open, crediting her mindset to accept mistakes and take advantage of each moment when they come.
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
Much of the U.S. Women's Open field struggled with the treacherous 15th green at Erin Hills Golf Course on Saturday. Watch those lowlights before Mel Reid demonstrates what made the putting surface so tricky.
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's third round at Erin Hills and hear from the world No. 1 before Live From the U.S. Women's Open analyzes what a win would mean for her career and the women's game.
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
Watch some of the highlights from Maja Stark's 2 under Moving Day before Live From the U.S. Women's Open agrees she looks every bit the part at Erin Hills.
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
The Live From crew evaluate how players are handling Erin Hills during the U.S. Women's Open, looking at some of the good and bad during Round 2.
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
Friday's Valued Performance (presented by Ally) at the U.S. Women's Open belongs to Nelly Korda, who fired a 5-under 67 to enter the weekend just three shots off the lead at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
Nelly Korda watches the highlights -- and, yes, lowlights -- of her stellar 5-under 67 second round of the U.S. Women's Open and walks Amy Rogers through her outing and takeaways.