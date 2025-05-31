 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Amari Avery recounts scary ordeal, how she ended up competing with Gabi Ruffels’ clubs
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Speedway executive on any schedule changes: ‘Interesting to see what happens going forward’
nbc_imsa_detriotgp_2505031.jpg
IMSA Detroit results, points: Acura outduels Cadillac for first victory of season

Top Clips

nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_mx_450recap_250531.jpg
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women's Open, Round 3

May 31, 2025 07:04 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
1:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
2:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
9:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
7:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
4:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
3:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
1:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
2:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
7:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
Related Videos

nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
01:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpga_mexrivmayaopenrd1lites_250522.jpg
08:02
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
nbc_golf_titleistmaguire_250521.jpg
46
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course
nbc_golf_titleistmadsen_250521.jpg
01:00
Why Madsen relies on Titleist Pro V1x
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
05:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhoround3_250510.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_mizuhord2_250509.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_mizuhord1_250508.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, First Round
nbc_golf_blackdesertfinalrd_250504.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
lpga_black_desert_rd_3.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
07:36
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgablackdeserthl_250501.jpg
10:43
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
06:50
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_mx_450recap_250531.jpg
10:02
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
nbc_mx_whatdriverssaid_250531.jpg
07:34
What riders said after Hangtown Motocross Classic
nbc_mx_elitomacintv_250531.jpg
36
Tomac recaps up-and-down Hangtown MX Classic
nbc_mx_hangtownhl_250531.jpg
21:06
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_mx_justincooperintv_250531.jpg
01:03
Cooper ‘toughed it out’ for podium at Hangtown
nbc_mx_plessingerintv_250531.jpg
02:13
Plessinger: Hangtown ride took ‘a lot of heart’
nbc_uswnt_usavschina_250531.jpg
08:50
Highlights: USWNT vs. China (En Español)
nbc_mx_jettlawrenceintv_250531.jpg
36
Jett ‘did what I wanted to do’ to win Hangtown
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
para_ihom_usacanadagold_250531.jpg
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
nbc_mx_shimodaintv_250531.jpg
40
Shimoda: Need ‘pace’ and ‘fitness’ to catch Deegan
nbc_mx_deeganintv_250531.jpg
36
Deegan after Hangtown MX sweep: ‘It’s all mental’
nbc_nas_briscoe_250531.jpg
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_cupqualinashv_250531.jpg
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
oly_atw110h_ackeranugent_250531.jpg
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
britt_mpx.jpg
03:21
Britt secures photo finish win in 110m hurdles
nbc_moto_roadamericarace1_250531.jpg
09:51
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 1
oly_atm400_matthewhudsonsmith_250531.jpg
03:54
Hudson-Smith finishes strong to win men’s 400m
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250531.jpg
03:57
Paulino earns narrow win in women’s 400m race
nbc_imsa_rockenfellar_250531.jpg
01:09
Rockenfeller anchors Ford’s GTD Pro win in Detroit
nbc_imsa_vandezande_250531.jpg
01:23
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City
nbc_imsa_detriotgp_2505031.jpg
10:26
Highlights: IMSA Detroit Sports Car Classic
oly_atw200_melissajeffersonwooden_250531.jpg
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory
oly_atm200_kennybednarek_250531.jpg
04:32
Bednarek dominates 200m at Grand Slam Philadelphia
oly_atm800_marcoarop_250531.jpg
04:46
Arop cruises to win men’s 800m in Philadelphia
oly_atm400mh_alisondossantos_250531.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos charges for 400m hurdle win in Philly