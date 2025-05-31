 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Amari Avery recounts scary ordeal, how she ended up competing with Gabi Ruffels’ clubs
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Speedway executive on any schedule changes: ‘Interesting to see what happens going forward’
nbc_imsa_detriotgp_2505031.jpg
IMSA Detroit results, points: Acura outduels Cadillac for first victory of season

Top Clips

nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_mx_450recap_250531.jpg
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3

May 31, 2025 07:38 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Up Next
scottie_site.jpg
1:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
1:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
3:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
6:35
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
2:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
1:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
9:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
1:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
9:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
06:50
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
nbc_mx_450recap_250531.jpg
10:02
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
nbc_mx_whatdriverssaid_250531.jpg
07:34
What riders said after Hangtown Motocross Classic
nbc_mx_elitomacintv_250531.jpg
36
Tomac recaps up-and-down Hangtown MX Classic
nbc_mx_hangtownhl_250531.jpg
21:06
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_mx_justincooperintv_250531.jpg
01:03
Cooper ‘toughed it out’ for podium at Hangtown
nbc_mx_plessingerintv_250531.jpg
02:13
Plessinger: Hangtown ride took ‘a lot of heart’
nbc_uswnt_usavschina_250531.jpg
08:50
Highlights: USWNT vs. China (En Español)
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_mx_jettlawrenceintv_250531.jpg
36
Jett ‘did what I wanted to do’ to win Hangtown
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
para_ihom_usacanadagold_250531.jpg
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_mx_shimodaintv_250531.jpg
40
Shimoda: Need ‘pace’ and ‘fitness’ to catch Deegan
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_mx_deeganintv_250531.jpg
36
Deegan after Hangtown MX sweep: ‘It’s all mental’
nbc_nas_briscoe_250531.jpg
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_cupqualinashv_250531.jpg
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
oly_atw110h_ackeranugent_250531.jpg
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
britt_mpx.jpg
03:21
Britt secures photo finish win in 110m hurdles
nbc_moto_roadamericarace1_250531.jpg
09:51
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 1
oly_atm400_matthewhudsonsmith_250531.jpg
03:54
Hudson-Smith finishes strong to win men’s 400m
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250531.jpg
03:57
Paulino earns narrow win in women’s 400m race
nbc_imsa_rockenfellar_250531.jpg
01:09
Rockenfeller anchors Ford’s GTD Pro win in Detroit
nbc_imsa_vandezande_250531.jpg
01:23
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City
nbc_imsa_detriotgp_2505031.jpg
10:26
Highlights: IMSA Detroit Sports Car Classic
oly_atw200_melissajeffersonwooden_250531.jpg
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory