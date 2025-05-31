Britt secures photo finish win in 110m hurdles

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
450 Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 2 live updates
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Nashville starting lineup: Chase Briscoe wins third NASCAR Cup pole of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
450 Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 2 live updates
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Nashville starting lineup: Chase Briscoe wins third NASCAR Cup pole of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Britt secures photo finish win in 110m hurdles
May 31, 2025 06:30 PM
In a tight contest from beginning to end, Jamal Britt did just enough to earn himself the win in the men's 110m hurdles event at the Grand Slam Philly at a photo finish race.
Latest Clips
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
40
Shimoda: Need ‘pace’ and ‘fitness’ to catch Deegan
36
Deegan after Hangtown MX sweep: ‘It’s all mental’
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
09:51
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 1
03:54
Hudson-Smith finishes strong to win men’s 400m
03:57
Paulino earns narrow win in women’s 400m race
01:09
Rockenfeller anchors Ford’s GTD Pro win in Detroit
01:23
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City
10:26
Highlights: IMSA Detroit Sports Car Classic
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory
04:32
Bednarek dominates 200m at Grand Slam Philadelphia
04:46
Arop cruises to win men’s 800m in Philadelphia
04:08
Dos Santos charges for 400m hurdle win in Philly
04:32
Cockrell sets facility record, wins 400m hurdles
02:07
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
15:12
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds
05:36
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
03:09
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
01:39
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit
07:17
Qualifying Highlights: Detroit Sports Car Classic
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue