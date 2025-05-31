 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
Maja Stark avoids mistakes to take 1-shot lead into final round of the U.S. Women’s Open
Para Hockey World Championship 2025
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown

Highlights: IMSA Detroit Sports Car Classic

May 31, 2025 05:39 PM
Watch highlights from a tightly-competitive race on the streets of Detroit, Michigan, in the IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_mx_shimodaintv_250531.jpg
40
Shimoda: Need ‘pace’ and ‘fitness’ to catch Deegan
nbc_mx_deeganintv_250531.jpg
36
Deegan after Hangtown MX sweep: ‘It’s all mental’
nbc_nas_briscoe_250531.jpg
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_cupqualinashv_250531.jpg
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
oly_atw110h_ackeranugent_250531.jpg
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
britt_mpx.jpg
03:21
Britt secures photo finish win in 110m hurdles
nbc_moto_roadamericarace1_250531.jpg
09:51
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 1
oly_atm400_matthewhudsonsmith_250531.jpg
03:54
Hudson-Smith finishes strong to win men’s 400m
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250531.jpg
03:57
Paulino earns narrow win in women’s 400m race
nbc_imsa_rockenfellar_250531.jpg
01:09
Rockenfeller anchors Ford’s GTD Pro win in Detroit
nbc_imsa_vandezande_250531.jpg
01:23
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City
oly_atw200_melissajeffersonwooden_250531.jpg
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory
oly_atm200_kennybednarek_250531.jpg
04:32
Bednarek dominates 200m at Grand Slam Philadelphia
oly_atm800_marcoarop_250531.jpg
04:46
Arop cruises to win men’s 800m in Philadelphia
oly_atm400mh_alisondossantos_250531.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos charges for 400m hurdle win in Philly
oly_atw400mh_annacockrell_250531.jpg
04:32
Cockrell sets facility record, wins 400m hurdles
nbc_mx_wmxhl_250531.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
para_ihom_worlds_250530.jpg
15:12
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds
oly_at_gstphilly_michaeljohnsonintv.jpg
05:36
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
oly_at_gstphilly_mclaughlinintv.jpg
03:09
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
nbc_imsa_yellolyintrv_2505030.jpg
01:39
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit