76ers vs Pacers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 on Friday after losing to the Toronto Raptors 115-107, while the Indiana Pacers dropped its road contest at the Knicks 123-98.

Both teams are coming off losses, but this is the home opener for the Pacers, while the 76ers will play their second straight road game. The 76ers are still without Joel Embiid and Paul George, which has led to a 40.2% field goal percentage from the team (27th).

The Pacers’ offense has been clicking with a 50% field goal percentage (4th) on only 106.5 points per game (26th). Indiana ranks last in the NBA from three through two games (19.7%) and Philly is 26th (30%), so this could be an ugly afternoon contest.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers @ Pacers

● Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

● Time: 3:30 PM ET

● Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

● City: Indianapolis, IN

● TV/Streaming: NBCS-Philly

Game odds for 76ers @ Pacers

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Moneyline: Indiana Pacers (-360), Philadelphia 76ers (+285)

● Spread: Pacers -8.5

● Total: 228.5

Probable starting lineups for Philadelphia and Indiana

· Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG Kyle Lowry

SF Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF Caleb Martin

C Andre Drummond

· Indiana Pacers

PG Tyrese Haliburton

SG Andrew Nembhard

SF Aaron Nesmith

PF Pascal Siakam

C Myles Turner

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers @ Pacers

· Philadelphia finished last season 14-11 (56%) ATS as a road underdog and 8-17 (32%) on the ML.

· Philadelphia was 13-12 (52%) to the Under as a road underdog last year.

· Indiana went 24-11 (68.6%) on the ML as a home favorite last season and 18-16-1 ATS (52.9%).

· The Pacers were among 10 teams to finish profitable ATS as home favorites last year.

· The 76ers are 0-2 ATS this season, while Indiana is 1-1 ATS. The 76ers are one of five teams that have not covered a spread yet.

Highest Point Props

Tyrese Maxey Over 29.5 Points

Pascal Siakam Over 20.5 Points

Kelly Oubre Over 20.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Andre Drummond O/U 13.5 Rebounds

Myles Turner O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Pascal Siakam O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Expert picks & predictions for 76ers @ Pacers

Highest Assist Props

Tyrese Haliburton O/U 8.5 Assists

Tyrese Maxey O/U 5.5 Assists

Andrew Nembhard O/U 4.5 Assists

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Tyrese Maxey to go for a 30-burger in Indiana:

“I lost on Tyrese Maxey Over 29.5 Points at the Raptors on Friday and it was one of the losses that will be in the back of my head all season.

Maxey came out blazing! He scored 19 points in the first half, then went 1-of-7 in the second half for five points to finish with 24. Mind-boggling, but Indiana is a fast-paced tempo team that wants to chuck three-balls as well.

This tempo could serve Maxey well after scoring 24 and 25 points in 39 and 41 minutes. He has combined for 16-of-54 from the field (29.6%) and 4-of-21 from three (19%). Those percentages are poor, but the volume is there for a big game nightly until Embiid and George come back.”

· Moneyline : NBC Sports has strong confidence in the value of Philadelphia ML (+280)

· Spread : NBC Sports finds strength towards taking the points with Philadelphia

· Total : NBC Sports has confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 228.5 points

