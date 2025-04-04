Korn Ferry Tour player tapes mouth shut to try and curb anger

Ryan McCormick said he’d tried just about everything to keep his cool on the golf course, and nothing worked.

So he tried to not say anything.

McCormick, a Korn Ferry Tour player who was competing in this week’s Club Car Championship at The Landings in Savannah, Georgia, played at least part of the second round with tape over his mouth.

Golf is hard.



Ryan McCormick resorted to taping his mouth during R2 of @clubcarchamp. pic.twitter.com/rBjreDoNfN — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 4, 2025

As shown in the tour’s X post Friday, McCormick said, “Been having not so fun time this year on the golf course — pretty angry and mad. So, I figured I’ve tried a lot of things, and I just figured I’d shut myself up, so I put tape over my mouth.”

“Just too angry on the golf course,” he added. “So, I’ve run out of ideas.”

McCormick said he “thought about the tape thing” a few weeks ago and that he didn’t want it to be a distraction to his playing competitors. But, it simplified the process with his caddie as he’d “just point and ask him for a read sometimes.”

“I felt like Bane, like in Batman,” McCormick said. “Just, like, muzzle myself.”

Did it work? Not on the scorecard. McCormick followed his opening 73 with a 72 to miss the cut. He now has two missed cuts, two withdrawals and three finishes outside the top 40 in his seven KFT starts this season.