Thunder vs Lakers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Thunder and Lakers meet on ESPN for the nightcap a Western Conference showdown.

The Thunder are 14-4 on the season and are winners of the past three games over the Warriors, Kings, and Blazers. The West Coast trip continues without Chet Holmgren but that hasn’t slowed down Oklahoma City. The Thunder 6-2 without Holmgren as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken on a larger workload. The Thunder’s guard averages 33.7 points per game in this eight-game span and will be counted on against the Lakers who

Los Angeles is 11-7 on the year but is 1-3 in the past four games. The Lakers beat the Spurs in the previous outing but lost to the Suns, Nuggets, and Magic prior to that. Dalton Knecht and Anthony Davis are probable after both led the team in scoring with 20 and 19 points versus San Antonio, while LeBron James is healthy and coming off his sixth triple-double of the season.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

● Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Crypto.Com Arena

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: Oklahoma City (-130), Los Angeles Lakerws (+110)

● Spread: Oklahoma City -2.5 (-110)

● Total: 231.5

· Oklahoma City (14-4)

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Isiah Joe

SF Lu Dortz

PF Jalen Williams

C Isaiah Hartenstein

· Los Angeles Lakers (11-7)

PG Austin Reaves

SG Dalton Knecht (probable)

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis (probable)

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder @ Lakers

Los Angeles is 8-10 ATS this season and 5-4 ATS at home.

Oklahoma City is 10-8 ATS and 5-3 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 4-3 ATS and 5-2 on the ML as a road favorite.

The Lakers are 1-0 ATS and 1-0 on the ML as a home underdog.

LeBron James scored 18 or fewer points in three straight but did triple-double in his last outing.

Anthony Davis has double-doubled in three straight and seven of the past eight games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 33.7 points per game in eight contests without Chet Holmgren.

Notable Player Props for Thunder @ Lakers

Highest Point Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 30.5 Points

Anthony Davis O/U 25.5 Points

Jalen Williams O/U 22.5 Points

LeBron James O/U 21.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Anthony Davis O/U 13.5 Rebounds

Isaiah Hartenstein O/U 10.5 Rebounds

LeBron James O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Jalen Williams O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

LeBron James O/U 9.5 Assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 5.5 Assists

Jalen Williams O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Thunder @ Lakers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to keep cooking against the Lakers”

“SGA is a common household name now after finishing 2nd in MVP voting last season, but lately, he’s been the talk of the league with his scoring.

With Chet Holmgren out for the past eight games, SGA has averaged 33.7 points per game during that span, going 5-3 to the Over 30.5 points. He’s taken at least 19 field goal attempts in all eight games and 10 or more free-throw attempts in five of those eight.

The volume is there and this being a primetime game means SGA has another chance to build his MVP campaign against a popular team like the Lake Show. I played SGA to score 30-plus points at -120 odds and would go to 31.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Lakers and the Thunder:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Oklahoma City on the ML (-130)

· Spread : NBC Sports has low confidence in Oklahoma City -2.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 231.5 points

