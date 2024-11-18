Warriors vs Clippers Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Clippers and Warriors will meet for the second time this season as Golden State hopes Stephen Curry will play.

Los Angeles is 7-7 on the season and 1-3 in the last four games. While the Clippers won last night to snap a three-game losing streak, they are in a bad rest spot. The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back, the third game in four days, and the fifth contest in seven days. Los Angeles won 112-104 at Golden State earlier in the season.

Golden State is 10-2 on the season and winners of the past three games. The Warriors’ Stephen Curry is questionable to play, which will impact the betting line on this contest (Golden State -5). Golden State has a major rest advantage with two games (Friday, and Tuesday) over the past week compared to the Clippers playing its fifth in a similar span.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Warriors @ Clippers

● Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

● Time: 10:30 PM ET

● Site: Intuit Dome

● City: Los Angeles, California

● TV/Streaming: NBA TNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Warriors @ Clippers

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-210), Los Angeles Clippers (+180)

● Spread: Golden State -5

● Total: 225.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Golden State and Los Angeles

· Los Angeles Clippers (7-7)

PG James Harden

SG Kris Dunn

SF Norman Powell

PF Derrick Jones Jr.

C Ivica Zubac

· Golden State Warriors (10-2)

PG Stephen Curry is questionable

SG Buddy Hield -- De’Anthony Melton is out

SF Andrew Wiggins

PF Draymond Green

C Trayce-Jackson Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors @ Clippers

Golden State is an NBA-best 9-3 ATS this season.

Los Angeles is 8-6 ATS this season, ranking 10th-best in the NBA.

Los Angeles is 8-5-1 to the Under this year, ranking tied for the third-best to the Under.

Golden State is 9-3 to the Over, ranking best to the Over in the NBA.

Stephen Curry has had back-to-back games of 36 and 37 points but followed it up with 13 points versus Memphis.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 16 or more points in three of the last four games.

James Harden recorded at least 17 points in eight straight games.

Norman Powell scored 19 or more points in seven of the last nine.

Notable Player Props for Warriors @ Clippers

Highest Point Props

Steph Curry O/U 24.5 Points

James Harden O/U 21.5 Points

Norman Powell O/U 19.5 Points

Ivica Zubac O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Ivica Zubac O/U 11.5 Rebounds

James Harden O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

James Harden O/U 8.5 Assists

Stephen Curry O/U 5.5 Assists

Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Warriors @ Clippers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Warriors to cover the -5 versus Los Angeles:

“Getting +5 points as a home underdog for the Clippers is enticing with Stephen Curry banged up and questionable for this game.

Curry exploded for 36 and 37 points in two games last week but had 13 versus Memphis on 4-of-9 shooting over 26 minutes. If Curry isn’t 100 percent, the offense will struggle for Golden State and look much more stagnant.

The Clippers are looking to get over 7-7, have a nice home crowd advantage in the fourth quarter with the new “wall” addition to the arena, and won its last game, snapping a three-game losing streak.

If Curry is out, I like the Clippers a little more, but if he’s in, I would take Golden State -5. The Clippers are playing the second night of a back-to-back, the third game in four days and the fifth game in seven days, while Golden State last played on Friday and Tuesday before that.

The Warriors have a major rest factor and that goes a long way in the NBA.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Clippers and the Warriors:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Golden State on the ML (-210)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Golden State -5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 225.0 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)