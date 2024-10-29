Warriors vs Pelicans Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry when they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to town for a nationally televised game.

Golden State is 2-1 this year with blowout wins over Utah (127-86) and Portland (140-104) but a loss at the Clippers (112-104) in the previous outing. With Curry out and Andrew Wiggins a game-time decision, Golden State finds themselves as home underdogs, which is not common.

New Orleans is 2-1 through three games with a loss to Portland (125-103) in the previous outing. The Pelicans had a day off before the short road trip to Golden State. The Pelicans have had three different players lead the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists through three games.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Game details & how to watch Pelicans @ Warriors

● Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Chase Center

● City: San Francisco, California

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Pelicans @ Warriors

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (+100), New Orleans Pelicans (-120)

● Spread: New Orleans -1.5 (-110)

● Total: 217.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for New Orleans and Golden State

· New Orleans Pelicans (2-1)

PG CJ McCollum

SG Brandon Ingram

SF Zion Williamson

PF Herb Jones

C Daniel Theis

· Golden State Warriors (2-1)

PG Brandin Podziemski

SG Andrew Wiggins (questionable)

SF Jonathan Kuminga

PF Draymond Green

C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Notable Player Props for Pelicans @ Warriors

Highest Point Props

Zion Williamson O/U 22.5 Points

CJ McCollum O/U 20.5 Points

Brandon Ingram O/U 19.5 Points

Jonathan Kuminga O/U 19.5 Points

Buddy Hield O/U 17.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Draymond Green O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Zion Williamson O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Trayce Jackson-Davis O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Brandon Ingram O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Assists

Brandon Ingram O/U 4.5 Assists

Zion Williamson O/U 4.5 Assists

CJ McCollum O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Pelicans @ Warriors

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Draymond Green to go Under his 20.5 points + rebounds + assists prop vs New Orleans:

“Steph Curry is out and Andrew Wiggins is a game-time decision against New Orleans, so a load of Golden State players will have an increase of usage.

Draymond Green is averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through three games (11.6 PRA), so I am not sure the correction to 19.5 and 20.5 PRA without those two players is correct.

Green has gone 1-of-6 from the field in the past two games with two free-throw attempts. Green has posted more than six individual points, rebounds, or assists in a game yet this year. I don’t expect it to start here.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)