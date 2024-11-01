How to watch Indiana vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game

At the start of the 2024 college football season, few would have predicted that the Indiana Hoosiers, in their first year under head coach Curt Cignetti, would be one of the biggest stories in the sport. At a perfect 8-0 and ranked No. 13 in the nation, Indiana is already bowl eligible and has a shot to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. The Hoosiers are tied with powerhouse and top-ranked team in the country Oregon, and are one of two teams, alongside Army, who have never trailed in a game this season.

On Saturday exclusively on Peacock, Indiana will take on Michigan State in pursuit of the Old Brass Spitoon, the trophy awarded to the winner of this matchup since 1950 (Spitoon legend says the vessel itself has been around for close to 200 years). Michigan State enters this matchup 4-4 (2-3 in Big Ten play) and has already matched its win total from last season. First-year head coach Jonathan Smith is seeking to lead the Spartans to bowl eligibiltiy for the first time since the 2021 season. But after a 3-0 start, Michigan State has lost four of its last five, and will face a tall task course correcting against this unexpectedly rolling Indiana squad.

For all the info you need on this matchup, including how to watch exclusively on Peacock and just what history is on the line for Indiana, see below.

Has Indiana college football ever been 9-0?

The Indiana Hoosiers football team has never started a season 9-0. 2024 marks just the second 8-0 season in program history, with the first occurring back in 1967.

Curt Cignetti has the distinction of being the only coach in Indiana history to start his head coaching tenure 8-0, doing so after he got James Madison off to a 10-0 start in the 2023 season.

Has Indiana ever made the College Football Playoff?

Indiana has never made the College Football playoff, and is seeking to do so this season for the first time in school history. Entering Week 10, they’d be the first team out of the 12-team CFP based on AP rankings (the first official CFP rankings are set to be released this Tuesday, November 5th).

How to watch Indiana vs Michigan State college football

Date: Saturday, November 2nd

Time: 3:30pm ET

Location: Spartans Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Streaming: Exclusively on Peacock

