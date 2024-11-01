 Skip navigation
nbc_biiam_4pgames_241031.jpg
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 9
FIGURE SKATING: MAR 20 ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Amber Glenn breaks U.S. record for short program score at Grand Prix France
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR 2024 Xfinity playoff race at Martinsville Speedway on CW

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_setonhallmbb_wusuint_241101.jpg
Addae-Wusu focused on ‘leading by action’ for SHU
nbc_cbb_setonhallmbb_hollowayint_241101.jpg
Holloway talks inspiration behind SHU’s new roster
garrett_mpx.jpg
Jets’ Wilson makes case for catch of the year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

All Scores
How to watch Indiana vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game

  
Published November 1, 2024 02:14 PM
Cignetti reveals 'secret sauce' of IU's hot start
October 7, 2024 04:39 PM
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti joins Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry to discuss the blueprint of the Hoosiers program under his leadership and the team's historic 6-0 start to the season.

At the start of the 2024 college football season, few would have predicted that the Indiana Hoosiers, in their first year under head coach Curt Cignetti, would be one of the biggest stories in the sport. At a perfect 8-0 and ranked No. 13 in the nation, Indiana is already bowl eligible and has a shot to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. The Hoosiers are tied with powerhouse and top-ranked team in the country Oregon, and are one of two teams, alongside Army, who have never trailed in a game this season.

On Saturday exclusively on Peacock, Indiana will take on Michigan State in pursuit of the Old Brass Spitoon, the trophy awarded to the winner of this matchup since 1950 (Spitoon legend says the vessel itself has been around for close to 200 years). Michigan State enters this matchup 4-4 (2-3 in Big Ten play) and has already matched its win total from last season. First-year head coach Jonathan Smith is seeking to lead the Spartans to bowl eligibiltiy for the first time since the 2021 season. But after a 3-0 start, Michigan State has lost four of its last five, and will face a tall task course correcting against this unexpectedly rolling Indiana squad.

For all the info you need on this matchup, including how to watch exclusively on Peacock and just what history is on the line for Indiana, see below.

Has Indiana college football ever been 9-0?

The Indiana Hoosiers football team has never started a season 9-0. 2024 marks just the second 8-0 season in program history, with the first occurring back in 1967.

Curt Cignetti has the distinction of being the only coach in Indiana history to start his head coaching tenure 8-0, doing so after he got James Madison off to a 10-0 start in the 2023 season.

Has Indiana ever made the College Football Playoff?

Indiana has never made the College Football playoff, and is seeking to do so this season for the first time in school history. Entering Week 10, they’d be the first team out of the 12-team CFP based on AP rankings (the first official CFP rankings are set to be released this Tuesday, November 5th).

How to watch Indiana vs Michigan State college football

How to watch college football on Peacock

