What college football games are on today: Week 9 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

18 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP) are in action today. See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch. Don’t miss tonight’s primetime match up between the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions vs Wisconsin Badgers on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, October 26:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. Nebraska at 12:00 PM on Fox

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy at 12:00 PM on ABC and ESPN+

No. 13 Indiana vs. Washington at 12:00 PM on Big Ten Network

No. 18 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma at 12:00 PM on ESPN

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 20 Illinois at 3:30 PM on CBS and Paramount+

No. 11 BYU at UCF at 3:30 PM on ESPN

No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri at 3:30 PM ABC and ESPN+

No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt at 4:15 PM on SEC Network

No. 6 Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State at 7:00 PM on ESPN

No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M at 7:30 PM on ABC

No. 3 Penn State at Wisconsin at 7:30 PM on NBC and Peacock

No. 16 Kansas State vs. Kansas at 8:00 PM on ESPN2

No. 22 SMU at Duke at 8:00 PM on ACC Network

Saturday, October 26

Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

7:30 PM ET

NBC

Peacock



How can I watch college football on Peacock

What devices does Peacock support?

