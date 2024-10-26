 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DSC_0157.jpg
Wide Receiver Talyn Taylor Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Thomas Magg - 20241024_135825.jpg
Wide Receiver Winston Watkins Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
_CMA7328.jpg
Offensive Lineman Jaelyne Matthews Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

oly_fswom_sakamotoroutine_241025.jpg
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_liuroutine_241025.jpg
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program
nbc_hoc_notredamsvslihls_241025.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame defeats Long Island 4-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DSC_0157.jpg
Wide Receiver Talyn Taylor Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Thomas Magg - 20241024_135825.jpg
Wide Receiver Winston Watkins Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
_CMA7328.jpg
Offensive Lineman Jaelyne Matthews Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

oly_fswom_sakamotoroutine_241025.jpg
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_liuroutine_241025.jpg
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program
nbc_hoc_notredamsvslihls_241025.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame defeats Long Island 4-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

What college football games are on today: Week 9 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

  
Published October 26, 2024 05:00 AM

18 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP) are in action today. See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch. Don’t miss tonight’s primetime match up between the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions vs Wisconsin Badgers on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.

RELATED: 10 Takeaways from Week 8 - Georgia’s statement win and Indiana’s growing CFP chances

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, October 26:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. Nebraska at 12:00 PM on Fox

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy at 12:00 PM on ABC and ESPN+

No. 13 Indiana vs. Washington at 12:00 PM on Big Ten Network

No. 18 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma at 12:00 PM on ESPN

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 20 Illinois at 3:30 PM on CBS and Paramount+

No. 11 BYU at UCF at 3:30 PM on ESPN

No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri at 3:30 PM ABC and ESPN+

No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt at 4:15 PM on SEC Network

No. 6 Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State at 7:00 PM on ESPN

No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M at 7:30 PM on ABC

No. 3 Penn State at Wisconsin at 7:30 PM on NBC and Peacock

No. 16 Kansas State vs. Kansas at 8:00 PM on ESPN2

No. 22 SMU at Duke at 8:00 PM on ACC Network

RELATED: Nicole Auerbach’s Week 9 CFP projection

How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin:

  • When: Saturday, October 26
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: The SEC’s best, Notre Dame’s test and more to watch for in college football’s Week 9

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. Eligible students can get Peacock for just $1.99/month for 12 months and stream Big Ten Games, Sunday Night Football, Premier League, plus hit movies, exclusive Originals, and so much more. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started!