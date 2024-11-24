2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule Breakdown

Thanksgiving week is here, which means some funky scheduling for the NBA. Turkey Day has been ceded to the NFL as usual, with no NBA teams in action. At least nine games will be played on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with the Tuesday and Saturday schedules consisting of five games. Between the schedule, the continuation of the Emirates NBA Cup, and some significant injuries, there will be a lot for fantasy managers to sift through as they make their plans for Week 6.

Week 6 Games Played

4 Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, DAL, DET, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, NOR, NYK, OKC, ORL, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA

3 Games: BOS, CHI, CLE, DEN, GSW, HOU, MIN, PHO, SAS, WAS

2 Games: MIL, PHI

Week 6 Storylines

- How long will the Clippers be without Norman Powell (hamstring)?

With Paul George no longer with the franchise and Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined, Powell flourished as the Clippers’ leading scorer. Unfortunately, he suffered a strained hamstring on Monday and has missed the team’s last two games, most recently a win over the Kings on Friday. Powell has also been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, the first of four the Clippers will play on the road (three during Week 6). Amir Coffey has filled the void in the starting lineup and is worth streaming while Powell sits. Jordan Miller has picked up rotation minutes recently but isn’t worth the risk in most leagues, and managers can also afford to leave Kevin Porter Jr. alone.

- Will Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal return from their calf injuries?

While Durant has been sidelined since November 8, missing seven games, Beal has missed Phoenix’s last five. It would be an understatement to say their absences have left massive holes in the Suns’ rotation, with Ryan Dunn, Royce O’Neale, and Josh Okogie all getting the opportunity to start. But the schedule

broke well for Phoenix, as Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks was their final game of Week 5. Durant and Beal participated in Friday’s practice, which included some 3-on-3, and the expectation is that they’ll play 5-on-5 on Sunday. If their bodies respond well, Tuesday’s game against the Lakers could be when Durant and Beal return to the lineup. Phoenix plays three games in Week 6, which includes a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back. If they’re cleared to play against the Lakers, Week 6 could be a two-game week for Durant and Beal.

- What happens with Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee)?

The former, who hyperextended his knee for the second time this season, will be re-evaluated on Monday, so there should be more clarity there. As for Embiid, he’s been dealing with swelling in his knee, and it’s anyone’s guess what will happen with him in the short term. Rookie Jared McCain is the man of the moment in fantasy, as he’s scored 20 points or more in seven straight games and is strengthening his chemistry with Tyrese Maxey. Embiid’s absence pushes Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele into the spotlight, with the latter being the choice to start Friday’s win over the Nets. Caleb Martin has had the minutes, but the production has not been there. He’s unlikely to be on the radar in most leagues unless George is sidelined for an extended period.

- Milwaukee and Philadelphia are the teams with two-game slates

While the 76ers only playing twice in Week 6 may be good for the team due to the injuries to George and Embiid, it isn’t the best for managers seeking streaming options. Philadelphia plays two games in Week 6, but the second (Saturday vs. Detroit) will be worth a look since that is one of the lighter game days of the week. While the Bucks also play two games, they’re active on the lighter days (Tuesday and Saturday). Gary Trent Jr. has underwhelmed on most nights, but the schedule could make him worth a streaming look for one of those days, and the same can be said for Taurean Prince. Andre Jackson Jr. has been the fifth starter recently but hasn’t done enough to merit being rostered in fantasy leagues.

- Luka Doncic (wrist) to be re-evaluated during Week 6

At the time of his injury, the Mavericks announced that Doncic would be sidelined for at least one week. If that timeline holds, that will keep him on the bench for at least the first two games, at Atlanta on Monday and home against the Knicks on Wednesday. While Quentin Grimes has been the replacement in the starting lineup, Naji Marshall should not be overlooked. He finished Friday’s win over the Nuggets with 26 points, shooting 11-of-15 from the field. Another beneficiary has been PJ Washington, who’s already rostered in most Yahoo leagues. No Doncic means more shots and playmaking opportunities, so players like Washington, Marshall, and Grimes will have added value during a four-game Week 6.

- Brooklyn, Boston, Dallas, Lakers, Miami, and Utah have two back-to-backs from the end of Week 5 to the start of Week 7

The Mavericks are one of six teams that will have to navigate two back-to-backs during the period that runs from the final day of Week 5 to the first day of Week 7. Brooklyn (Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton) and Boston (Al Horford) have players who are either at risk of missing a game or guaranteed not to play both ends of back-to-backs. And while the Heat have gotten healthier recently, Utah is still without Walker Kessler (hip), and Kyle Filipowski (ankle) sat out Saturday’s game against the Knicks. The back-to-backs will make for some interesting lineup shuffling during Week 6.

- Will there be further clarity regarding the statuses of Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Richards (ribs)?

On Friday, the Hornets announced that their two injured centers have progressed to doing on-court work, which is undoubtedly a positive. However, neither Williams (who has not played this season) nor Richards had a concrete timeline for return to game action. As a result, Grant Williams and Moussa Diabate will be in the mix during a four-game Week 6 that begins on Monday against the Magic. The Hornets end the week with a Friday/Saturday back-to-back against the Knicks and Hawks, with the first contest being part of the Emirates NBA Cup. Also boosting the streaming values of Williams and Diabate is that the Hornets are also without Miles Bridges, who aggravated a knee injury suffered earlier in November. Both started Thursday’s win over the Pistons, with Williams playing 40 minutes and Diabate 32.

Light Game Days

Tuesday: 5 Games

CHI vs. WAS

MIL vs. MIA

HOU vs. MIN

SAS vs. UTA

LAL vs. PHO

Thursday: 0 Games

Saturday: 5 Games

ATL vs. CHA

PHI vs. DET

WAS vs. MIL

GSW vs. PHO

DAL vs. UTA

Week 6 Back-to-backs

Sunday-Monday (Week 6): BKN, BOS, DAL, IND, LAC, SAC, TOR

Monday-Tuesday: None

Tuesday-Wednesday: CHI, HOU, LAL, MIA, MIN, PHO, SAS, UTA

Wednesday-Thursday: None

Thursday-Friday: None

Friday-Saturday: ATL, CHA, DET

Saturday-Sunday: DAL, UTA

Sunday-Monday (Week 7): BKN, BOS, LAL, MIA, NOR