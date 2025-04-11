Hornets vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 11

It’s Friday, April 11, and the Charlotte Hornets (19-61) and Boston Celtics (59-21) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Hornets are currently 7-32 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Celtics have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Boston is 2-0 with double-digit wins in both meetings versus Charlotte.

Boston has won 12 of the past 14 games entering this contest but is 2-3 over the past five. Charlotte is on a five-game losing streak and 10 out of the previous 11.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Celtics live today

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hornets vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Hornets (+1363), Celtics (-3125)

Spread: Celtics -20

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 106.32, and the Celtics 116.69.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Hornets vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under and Hornets ML between the Hornets and Celtics:

“Boston and Charlotte are sitting a majority of the starters in this game with very different goals of how to end the season for each team. This will be an ugly watch, so I’d roll with the Under, especially since Boston didn’t crack 80 points in its last outing (96-76 loss to Orlando). For the value, I’d take a crack at Charlotte’s ML (+1363) and all double-digit underdogs on Friday and Sunday.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +20.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 214.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Celtics on Friday

The Celtics have won 4 straight home games against the Hornets

Each of the Celtics’ last 3 home games against the Hornets have gone over the Total

The Celtics have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

