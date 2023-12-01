 Skip navigation
NFL New York Giants Jacob Eason

Jacob
Eason

Giants sign Jacob Eason to practice squad
The Giants worked out free agent quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday.
Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers apologizes for denigrating team after Sunday’s loss
Before picking his next team, Zach Ertz will have to pass through waivers
Caleb Williams says it’s “a game-time decision” whether he’ll declare for 2024 draft
2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
Ekeler, Barkley make Sunday scaries Week 12 list
Giants expect Daniel Jones to start when healthy, will “have to do something” at QB in offseason