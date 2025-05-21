 Skip navigation
Steelers sign OL Nick Broeker

  
Published May 21, 2025 03:58 PM

The Steelers have made an addition to their offensive line.

The team announced the signing of guard Nick Broeker on Wednesday afternoon. It’s a one-year deal with no other terms announced.

Broeker was a 2023 seventh-round pick in Buffalo who moved onto the Texans after being waived during his rookie season. He appeared in 12 games over the last two seasons and Houston waived him earlier this month.

The Steelers released guard Lecitus Smith in a corresponding move, which leaves them with Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Max Scharping, Aiden Williams, and Steven Jones as their other guards.