Packers sign CB Gregory Junior, cut CB Kaleb Hayes

The Packers signed free agent cornerback Gregory Junior on Wednesday, the team announced.

The waived cornerback Kaleb Hayes in a corresponding move.

The Texans released Junior on May 13.

Junior, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2022. He joined the Texans’ practice squad last season and signed a futures contract to remain with the club in January.

He has appeared in 10 career games, all with Jacksonville, totaling 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed.

He also has spent time with the Colts.