Packers cut QB Jacob Eason

  
Published August 5, 2024 04:30 PM

The Packers cut quarterback Jacob Eason on Monday, the team announced.

Green Bay signed Eason on July 23 with Jordan Love not practicing as he awaited a new deal. Love’s four-year, $220 million deal four days later made Eason expendable.

The Packers also have Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt on the roster.

Eason took part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this spring. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 and also has spent time with the Seahawks, Panthers, 49ers and Giants.

He has appeared in two regular-season games, going 5-of-10 for 84 yards and an interception.