Packers cut QB Jacob Eason

The Packers cut quarterback Jacob Eason on Monday, the team announced.

Green Bay signed Eason on July 23 with Jordan Love not practicing as he awaited a new deal. Love’s four-year, $220 million deal four days later made Eason expendable.

The Packers also have Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt on the roster.

Eason took part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this spring. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 and also has spent time with the Seahawks, Panthers, 49ers and Giants.

He has appeared in two regular-season games, going 5-of-10 for 84 yards and an interception.