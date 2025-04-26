Derek Carr to start if healthy, but Saints still waiting for word on shoulder injury

The Saints may be having a quarterback competition heading into the 2025 season, but they’ll have to wait to find out if that’s the plan.

General Manager Mickey Loomis said on Saturday that Derek Carr will be the team’s starting quarterback if he’s healthy, but that’s a big if given the right shoulder injury that came to light recently. Loomis said before the draft that they were waiting for clarity about the situation and he said that’s still the case after the end of the seventh round.

“I don’t have anything else on that right now,” Loomis said, via multiple reporters.

Loomis also said earlier this month that Carr’s injury would not impact the team’s approach to the draft and they wound up taking Tyler Shough in the second round. If Carr can’t play, the rookie would join Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener as in-house options for the job.