Shiloh Sanders hires agent, lands with Bucccaneers

Like his brother Shedeur, former Colorado safety Shiloh Sanders maneuvered the pre-draft process without an agent. When Shiloh wasn’t drafted, he went with a new approach.

Shiloh hired Rosenhaus Sports, and Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey got him a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers.

In hindsight, both could have benefited from hiring an agent. For Shedeur, it would have meant having someone to push back against the drip, drip, drip of negativity that started at the Scouting Combine and continued through the draft.

It could be wise for Shedeur to do the same, whether it’s Rosenhaus or someone else. While Shedeur’s slotted fifth-round deal will essentially negotiate itself, he needs someone whose job is to advocate for his interests. In the NFL, it’s helpful to have someone who can quickly initiate certain conversations and handle them effectively.

During Shedeur’s slide, an agent could have been burning up the phone lines to say whatever needed to be said to get him drafted earlier, with a contract that would have paid much more. Along with a draft-pick investment that would have secured his spot on the 53-man roster.

Not that Shedeur would be cut. He’ll likely make the final roster, along with third-rounder Dillon Gabriel. Still, Gabriel has a built-in advantage, because he went off the board two rounds earlier. Shedeur will have to overcome that when it’s time to get to work.

For now, both Shedeur and Shiloh have their chances to do just that. Where it goes from here is up to them. There nevertheless will be occasions where it’s useful to have a third-party involved. Shiloh has that. Shedeur doesn’t, at least not yet.