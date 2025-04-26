 Skip navigation
Patriots end 2025 draft by selecting DB Kobee Minor at No. 257

  
Published April 26, 2025 07:09 PM

The 2025 NFL Draft has come to a close with the Patriots’ pick at No. 257.

New England selected defensive back Kobee Minor out of Memphis with the last pick of the seventh round.

Minor played three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana in 2023 and then Memphis in 2024. He registered six passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, and two passes defensed in his final collegiate season.

The Patriots also selected long snapper Julian Ashby out of Vanderbilt at No. 251 toward the end of the seventh round. He was the first long snapper drafted since 2021.