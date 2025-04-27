49ers S Malik Mustapha suffered torn ACL in regular-season finale

The 49ers have an injury issue that previously wasn’t known.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports safety Malik Mustapha underwent an ACL repair following the 2024 season. He suffered the injury in Week 18, against the Cardinals.

He took a cleat to the knee during the game. Initially, it was believed that he was fine. An MRI conducted later in the week revealed that the graft from a 2022 ACL repair had torn.

Via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, the 49ers confirmed the Mustapha injury and surgery on Saturday night.

The injury means that rookie fifth-rounder Marques Sigle could be playing right away. Mustapha isn’t expected to be ready to go until the middle of the season.

Mustapha was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2024. He appeared in 16 games with 12 starts as a rookie.

The 49ers added safeties Richie Grant and Jason Pinnock in free agency. They lost Talanoa Hufanga to the Broncos after his rookie contract expired.

Ji’Ayir Brown and George Odum also are on the roster.