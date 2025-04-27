 Skip navigation
Vikings announce signing of 19 undrafted free agent

  
Published April 26, 2025 09:07 PM

The Vikings had only five 2025 draft picks. After the draft ended, they agreed to terms with 19 players who weren’t picked.

The Vikings announced their incoming class of undrafted free agents on Saturday night.

They are: BYU linebacker Tyler Batty, Texas receiver Silas Bolden, Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer, Kansas offensive lineman Logan Brown, Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss, Auburn punter Oscar Chapman, N.C. State offensive lineman Zeke Correll, Tulane receiver Dontae Fleming, Kansas State cornerback Keenan Garber, Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Huber, Auburn linebacker Austin Keys, Auburn receiver Robert Lewis, Auburn linebacker Dorian Mausi, North Carolina tight end Bryson Nesbit, Miami safety Mishael Powell, Jacksonville State running back Tre Stewart, Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn, Tennessee State defensive lineman Alex Williams, and Georgia tight end Ben Yurosek.

They’ll become part of the 90-man offseason roster. And the competition will commence to see which of them can make it onto the 53-man Week 1 roster.