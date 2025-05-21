Quinnen Williams says it was” immature” to criticize Aaron Rodgers’ release

Quinnen Williams was not happy when the Jets released Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets weren’t happy when the defensive tackle tweeted his displeasure.

Williams wrote “another rebuild year for me I guess” after the news broke, before deleting it and posting only a thumbs down emoji.

New Jets coach Aaron Glenn said at the Scouting Combine in February he had spoken with Williams about the tweet. Williams spoke about it for the first time Wednesday.

“I definitely think it was an immature thing for me to do at the moment, out of emotions, out of frustration. It definitely was immature,” Williams said, via video from Harrison Glaser of NYJetsTFMedia “I hadn’t talked to Aaron [Glenn] previous to that. Just looking at it and trying to grow as a leader, trying to grow as a player and trying to grow as an adult. Talking with [Glenn], talking to the staff and everybody else just gave me a super, super excited [feeling] and super, super confidence that we’re going in the right direction to win football games and to do the things I want do to like change the whole narrative of the New York Jets’ losing streak, the playoffs’ streak and things like that. I was drafted here a long time ago, and I was paid to help change this thing around. I went in with a badge of honor and like [wearing] a cape to make sure that before I leave this game the New York Jets are going to be on top; the New York Jets are going to be the football team to watch. I live that every single day, and I want everybody around me to be that.

“Definitely back to that tweet: Definitely it was an immature thing to do at the moment. I’ve grown from that. Me and Aaron [Glenn] talked about it a lot. Me and the G.M. talked about it a lot. Me and the coaching staff, we’re on the same page. I take full accountability on that and definitely going in the right direction.”

The Jets signed Justin Fields to replace Rodgers, who remains a free agent.

Williams, who has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons, has never played in a playoff game in his six seasons. The Jets last appeared in the postseason in 2010.